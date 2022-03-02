JONESBORO — A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman told police she was struck by a 29-year-old man on Saturday in the 1200 block of Dana Street, causing serious injury to her jaw.
Police said the woman had to undergo major reconstructive surgery at St. Bernards Medical Center to repair her jaw.
In a separate case, police arrested three people Tuesday afternoon after members of the Fugitive Task Force and Jonesboro police’s Street Crimes Unit saw narcotics while looking for a parolee in the 3100 block of Strawfloor Road.
Bryan Ural Richmond, 55, of the residence; Brandy Nicole Brotherton, 27, of the 300 block of Carter Cove, Lake City; and Christopher Brian Sullivan, 35, also of the 300 block of Carter Cove; are being held on suspicion of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana and obstructing governmental operations.
Richmond received a $2,500 bond from District Judge Tommy Fowler on Wednesday.
In other JPD reports:
A 66-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone stole a check and cashed it Tuesday morning in the 200 block of South Church Street. The check was made out for $2,150.
Police arrested three people following a traffic stop Tuesday night at the intersection of Freeman Street and West Washington Avenue. Amanda Lee Bolin, 33, of the 3500 block of Race Street; Steve Randle, 45, of the 1300 block of Lakewood Drive; and Erica Griffin, 40, of the 500 block of Freeman Street; are being held on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and had warrants, police said. Bolin received a $3,500 bond on Wednesday from Fowler.
