JONESBORO — A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman is suspected of filing a false police report Wednesday when she alleged her 4-year-old son was taken from her by a man and woman from Marked Tree.
The Jonesboro woman later changed her story.
Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, said the matter was turned over to the 2nd Judicial District prosecutor’s office, which will determine whether charges will be filed against the woman.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone wrote 39 checks in his name over an unknown period of time.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his 2017 Hyundai Accent was stolen from his home Thursday in the 2700 block of Kristal Drive.
