JONESBORO — A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman is the suspect in the thefts of mail from 10 victims, according to a Jonesboro police report.
One of the victims, an 86-year-old woman, said the suspect stole $533 from her bank account.
The suspect stole checks, banking information and other personal data from the victims.
In a separate case, a 28-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday a 32-year-old male who baby-sits for a 31-year-old woman at times Tased her 8-year-old daughter in the leg and pepper-sprayed her 11-year-old son in the eyes and Tased him on the back.
The incident occurred in the 400 block of Garden Manor Drive, according to a police report.
No arrest had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
In other police reports:
A 50-year-old Leachville man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday morning that a handgun was stolen from his vehicle that was stuck in a ditch on Craighead Road 554 in Leachville. The 9 mm Sig Sauer is valued at $725.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that someone broke into her storage unit in the 3200 block of Whitman Street and stole items. Taken were a Smart television worth $400, a $500 set of tires, a $200 artificial Christmas tree and toys worth $100.
Central Pontiac-GMC, 2907 E. Parker Road, told police Monday evening that a 38-year-old man took a 2014 GMC Acadia for a test drive and didn’t return it. The vehicle is valued at $18,000.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday night that someone entered his vehicle in the 900 block of Sandra Lane and stole his firearm. The weapon is a SCCY 9 mm handgun.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday morning that someone entered his vehicle, also in the 900 block of Sandra Lane, and stole his wallet.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 2700 block of Wakefield Drive and $100 in cash.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man had his residence broken into on Monday morning in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive and items were stolen. Taken were video game components valued at $470, $300 in cash, an $80 gold chain and a $90 watch.
