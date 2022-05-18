JONESBORO — A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning that she was contacted by several people who said her boyfriend told them that he was going to kill her.
The suspect is listed as a 57-year-old man.No arrest has been made.
In a separate incident, Southern Electric Corp., in the 100 block of Craighead Road 754, Brookland, told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday morning that a trailer was stolen from the business.
A representative told deputies that the trailer, valued at $5,000, was last seen on Friday.
