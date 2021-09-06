JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Fire Department released the name of the adult who died Friday at the house fire at 611 W. Huntington Ave.
Geraldine Colman, 62, died in the fire. A 1-year-old female also died in the blaze, Brett Bassham, a fire department battalion chief, said on Monday.
Bassham said three engine trucks and two ladder trucks responded to the fire.
He said fire marshals were investigating the cause of the fire.
Bassham said there were one adult and three children inside of the structure when firefighters arrived.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.