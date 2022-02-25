BROOKLAND — Craighead County sheriff’s deputies and Brookland police are investigating after the body of a 44-year-old woman was discovered Friday morning in a ditch off of U.S. 49B in Brookland, according to Justin Rolland, chief deputy with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.
The body was found by a passing motorist about 100 yards south of a church near Arkansas 230. Rolland said the woman, whose name hasn’t been released pending notification of family, had contacts in Brookland, but he didn’t believe the woman lived there.
Her vehicle was found in the parking lot of the church, he said.
The woman’s body has been sent to the State Crime Lab in Little Rock, according to Rolland.
