JONESBORO — A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone fired gunshots into her residence and vehicle on Sunday night, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police were called to the 2200 block of Willow Road at about 8:40 p.m. regarding shots fired.
According to officer Nash Thomas, “I was dispatched to (Willow Road) in reference to shots fired. Upon my arrival, I made contact with (the victim) who advised that her car was hit by gunfire. I observed three bullet holes in (the victim’s) vehicle. All of the bullet holes were documented by Officer R. Crain using Axon Capture. There were also two shell casings located approximately 6-8ft behind the vehicle that was damaged at the edge of the driveway where it connected to Willow Rd. These casings were also documented before being collected. There were also four other shell casings located but were not from this event.”
The victim told Thomas that her apartment was hit, as well. He reported a bullet was lodged in the couch inside of the apartment.
The victim told Thomas she didn’t see anything but heard multiple gunshots and a car speeding off.
The victim’s vehicle is listed as a 2014 Kia Optima.
The report stated, “This report has been reviewed by (Criminal Investigation Division) and will not be assigned due to lack of evidence, suspects or possible leads.”
Commented