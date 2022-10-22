JONESBORO — A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday afternoon that her credit card had been stolen at a restaurant in Los Angeles and $7,737 in purchases and cash withdrawals had been made on it.
Jonesboro police instructed the victim to contact the Los Angeles Police Department because it was out of Jonesboro’s jurisdiction.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle while she was at work in the 3400 block of East Highland Drive and stole a handgun. The Taurus G2 weapon is valued at $300.
A 74-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday afternoon that someone broke open a rent collection box in the 2500 block of Southwest Square and stole a rental check for $350.
