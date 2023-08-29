JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge two women with possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver in separate cases.
Sandi Stanfill, 59, of Paragould, was arrested Thursday after she was speeding at 54 mph in a 45 mph zone near Nestle and C.W. Post roads.
The officer who stopped Stanfill found she had a previous charge of delivery of a Schedule I or II drug.
A K9 officer deployed his dog, which alerted to the scent of drugs. A probable cause search was conducted and 84.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found behind the air-conditioner and radio controls.
Boling found probable cause to charge her with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and speeding.
Boling set her bond at $75,000. Her next court date is Oct. 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In the other case, Boling found probable cause to charge a Bono woman with three felonies following her arrest Friday night after a traffic stop at the intersection East Highland Drive and Watt Street.
Chastity Renee Johnston, 44, of the 200 block of Craighead Road 384, Bono, is charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver.
According to a probable cause affidavit, at about 9:45 p.m. Friday a vehicle in which Johnston was a passenger was pulled over for tags not returning to the vehicle. Another occupant, Shon Darr, 51, of the same address, was found to be in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
A female officer arrived on the scene and searched Johnston, yielding 63 grams of methamphetamine, one hydrocodone tablet and 1.7 Xanax tablets.
Boling set Johnston’s bond at $75,000. Her next court date is Sept. 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Dominic Claybrooks, 37, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening; $35,000 bond.
Dianne Ellis, 47, of Parkin, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less that 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony hampering prosecution and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Mario Thomas, 27, address unknown, with failure to register as a sex offender; $75,000 bond.
Gerald Morado, 45, of Cherokee Village, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Jaylen Scales, 18, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, misdemeanor carrying a weapon and obstructing governmental operations; $25,000 bond.
Dequan Smith, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony probation violation and multiple misdemeanor failures to appear; $2,500 bond for the felony and a $5,000 cash-only bond for the misdemeanor.
Kendall Staubs, 19, of Knobel, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Brian Strickland, 43, of Bay, with first-degree terroristic threatening, aggravated assault and violation of a protection order; $10,000 bond.
