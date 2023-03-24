JONESBORO — A group of women, many of whom have worked for Arkansas State University for decades, will be sharing their thoughts and stories at an upcoming event.
“Women Scholars and Scientists Roundtable: The Difference Gender Makes in Our Work and Lives,” to be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Arkansas River Room of the Carl R. Reng Student Union, 101 N. Caraway Road on the A-State campus.
The public is invited to attend.
Arkansas State University has 268 female faculty members representing 54 percent of the faculty on campus.
“We thought this would be an excellent way to bring scholars and scientists together,” said Dr. Sarah Wilkerson-Freeman, professor of history and moderator of the event which came about after a conversation that took place in the history department.
“The pandemic put a stop to many events and the women and gender studies group had not sponsored much in the last few years,” Wilkerson-Freeman added. She said at first, they were just going to do a women’s history roundtable but it became more than that.
“Since we have so many excellent female faculty at A-State, the concept seemed to suggest itself. We were fortunate to be able to get some great scholars and scientists on board on fairly short notice.”
This event includes faculty members from different areas and at different stages in their careers.
“One of the things I hope might come out of this roundtable is an interdisciplinary woman support group. A group that can empower each other in tackling contemporary challenges women in academia face that just aren’t discussed in department, college, chair or other committee meetings,” Dr. Kellie Wilson-Buford, interim chair of the Department of Criminology, Sociology, and Geography and associate professor of history said.
Wilkerson-Freeman said National Women’s History Month is a perfect time to highlight the array of female faculty members the university has and the knowledge they bring.
“It certainly has made a difference when prospective hires look at our departments. I wanted the roundtable to encourage younger faculty as it is easy to assume that the challenges each woman faces are her own, exclusively, and her own to deal with by herself.”
She said she hopes by sharing their stories, the collective message will resonate with and strengthen other women. Roundtable participants include:
Dr. Tina Gray Teague, professor of entomology and plant science who has been teaching at A-State since 1998 and founded the Arkansas Soil and Water Education Conference at A-State.
Dr. Karen L. Yanowitz, who has been at A-State since 1996 and is the bachelor of science in psychology program coordinator and professor of psychology.
Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch, dean of the graduate school and professor of history. She started her A-State career in 2003. A rural, women’s and African American history scholar, Jones-Branch is the author of two books and the co-editor of Arkansas Women: Their Lives and Times.
Dr. Kellie Wilson-Buford, interim chair of the Department of Criminology, Sociology, and Geography and associate professor of history. She began her time at A-State in 2014.
Dr. Lucy Barnhouse, an assistant professor of history at A-State since the fall of 2020, having held visiting positions at the College of Wooster and Wartburg College.
Dr. Katherine Baker, an associate professor of art history who has been at A-State since 2016.
Dr. Sarah Wilkerson-Freeman, a professor of history. She came to A-State in 1996 to teach U.S. women’s history with an emphasis on Southern women, gender and politics.
On the following day, the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas will visit the Delta Center for Economic Development at ASU to discuss the economic mobility of Arkansas women and girls. The WFA will also provide recommendations from the Arkansas Women’s Commission Report, a statewide report analyzing the state’s workforce and barriers impacting women.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.