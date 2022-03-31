For the first time in 40 years, Dr. Stephen Woodruff did not walk into a full outpatient clinic. Over the past four decades, he has worked along-side his partner, Dr. Ray Hall, and has dedicated a career to providing excellent care for patients in Northeast Arkansas.
Beginning March 20, though, Dr. Woodruff assumed the role as the full-time chief medical officer of NEA Baptist Health System. In that position, he will lead the day-to-day operations and strategic development of NEA Baptist’s medical staff as NEA Baptist Hospital’s top physician executive.
“Dr. Woodruff’s dedication and impact will only accelerate as he steps full-time into the CMO role that he has assumed as part of his many roles and responsibilities for many years now,” Sam Lynd, CEO and administrator at NEA Baptist, said. “Dr. Woodruff will now have the opportunity to focus on impacting patient care from a systemic perspective as he guides our institution into the next 100 years of healthcare in Northeast Arkansas.”
In a statement, Woodruff addressed his patients, noting that he dreamed of becoming a physician early in life.
“Fortunately, my dream became a reality with training at UAMS, service in the US Navy, and nearly 40 years of practice here in Jonesboro,” he said. “Along the way, I have been blessed with numerous awards, and the chance to contribute to the growth of the Jonesboro medical community. However, my greatest blessing has been the opportunity to serve as your primary care doctor throughout good and occasionally difficult times.”
Woodruff said that teaching a group of talented internal medicine resident physicians, many of whom are staying on staff at NEA Baptist, has been very rewarding, as well. Since 1994, he has also functioned as the clinic medical director and more recently, filled the same role in the hospital.
“Our local system has grown tremendously with over 200 physicians and advanced practice providers, 2,000 plus employees, and more added each year,” he said. “These changes locally and at a system level have made it necessary for me to assume the role of full-time chief medical officer for the Baptist System in Arkansas.”
Woodruff said because the need for the transition was urgent, it called for him to cease his Internal Medicine Clinic practice on March 28, though he will continue to refill current prescriptions through July of this year.
“We have recently added Dr. Veryl Hodges, and in July Dr. Ben Mills, both skilled and capable internists, to assume my day-to-day practice over time,” he said, adding that the clinic’s advanced practice providers will also aid in this transition.
Woodruff, MD, MACP was awarded a Mastership by the American College of Physicians in 2019 which is a highly prestigious award given to physicians nominated by their peers as highly accomplished and providing significant contributions to the field of medicine. Woodruff was one of only 50 worldwide to receive the honor in 2019.
As chief medical officer, Woodruff has provided insight and expertise to ensure the health system remained equipped, safe and ready to serve the community as the COVID crisis entered the region. He remains a mentor to many physicians.
Dr. Ray Hall Jr. MD, MACP, long-time friend and colleague and founder of NEA Clinic, had this to share about Woodruff, “Dr. Stephen Woodruff has been vital to the growth and improvement of health care in our region over the past four decades. He is a distinguished internist and highly respected by his patients and colleagues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.