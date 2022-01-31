Jeremy Wooldridge has announced his candidacy for House District 1 in Clay, Greene, and Randolph counties.
Before redistricting, the House Seat was 56. Republican State Rep. Joe Jett represents the district. He recently announced that he is not seeking re-election.
In a news release, Wooldridge, a Republican, stated that he is running on a conservative platform that will promote: Fiscal Responsibility; 100 percent Pro-Life; Defending Small Businesses; Protecting the 2nd Amendment; and the Support of Workforce and Economic Development for Northeast Arkansas.
Wooldridge earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Social Work from Arkansas State University. He learned the value of hard work and customer service working his way through high school and college at Gazaway Lumber in Paragould.
He spent the past 14 years providing mental health services to individuals and families in Northeast Arkansas, including supervising multiple locations in Greene and Clay Counties.
In his current role as CEO of Crowley’s Ridge Development Council he has been fortunate enough to expand the area and scope by which he can serve Arkansans. Wooldridge is District 10 Justice of the Peace on the Greene County Quorum Court where he serves as Chairman of the Infrastructure & Public Works Committee and is a member of the Finance Committee.
He also serves as a Board Member for Mission Outreach, Northeast Volunteer Fire/Rescue, and the Arkansas Community Action Agencies Association. He is also a Deacon at his church.
Wooldridge has been married to his wife Stephanie for the past 10 years. They have two sons Jax (age 7) and Knox (age 2) who attend the Marmaduke School District.
