JONESBORO — Orange netting surrounds the Craighead County Courthouse now that improvements that were announced last Wednesday are underway.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said while the county attempted to get grants to pay for the improvements, the funds ended up coming out of general funds.
“We were scheduled to start the improvements this week and as Roberts-McNutt works around the building, we will have to work around different entry points based on that,” he said.
Day said the work will give the courthouse a fresh look.
“With the masonry structure, we will have to seal it. We also have to take the discolored parts of the building and try to restore it,” he said.
“All in all it will take about $100,000,” Day said, noting he wasn’t sure of the exact dollar amount.
Day said with masonry structures, this type of upkeep has to be done about every 10 years.
“The Craighead County Courthouse needs some TLC and cleaning up, especially on the limestone above the entrances. The tuckpointing, cleaning and sealing done by Roberts-McNutt will restore the courthouse to its original shine and again be a beautiful landmark for downtown Jonesboro,” said Craighead County Administration Assistant Lisa Lawrence.
Tuckpointing, cleaning and sealing of the courthouse building is beginning on the Main Street side.
“It will take approximately two to three weeks for each side of the courthouse to be worked on,” Day said.
These aren’t the only improvements. Day said the county is working on.
“We are still looking at other grant applications for things such as courtroom grants just trying to see what we will get,” he said.
Day said there are also some mass crack treatment projects that are about to begin on county roads. “We have about eight miles of paved road,” he said.
According to a statement from Eugene Neff, Craighead County Road Superintendent, no roads in the county have received mass crack treatment in 2021. Salt Creek Paving and Construction from Benton will begin treating seven roads today. The roads include County roads 318, 780, 760, 505, 507, 510 and 476.
“According to the schedule proposed by Salt Creek, they should be done with the Fog Seal and striping by October 15, 2021, depending on the weather,” Neff stated in the report.
