HOXIE — Father-son duo Fred Schmidt of Morning Star Farms Partnership and Bryan Schmidt of Green Wing Farms LLC have been honored as the 2023 Lawrence County Farm Family of the Year.

The 71-year-old Schmidt farm, founded in 1952 by Fred’s father and Bryan’s grandfather, R.L. Schmidt, embodies the core focus of the Farm Family of the Year Program, which focuses on farm production, efficiency, management, family life and rural and community leadership.