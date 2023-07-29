HOXIE — Father-son duo Fred Schmidt of Morning Star Farms Partnership and Bryan Schmidt of Green Wing Farms LLC have been honored as the 2023 Lawrence County Farm Family of the Year.
The 71-year-old Schmidt farm, founded in 1952 by Fred’s father and Bryan’s grandfather, R.L. Schmidt, embodies the core focus of the Farm Family of the Year Program, which focuses on farm production, efficiency, management, family life and rural and community leadership.
Over the years, the farm has expanded from 120 acres of soybeans, corn and cotton, to 1,500 acres dedicated to rice and soybeans.
Located outside of Hoxie, with additional fields near Sedgwick and Minturn, the Schmidt farm incorporates old-generation ways with new-generation farming techniques.
“In addition to having a similar work ethic, my grandfather, father and myself all value sustainability and innovation in farming methods,” said Bryan. “What those look like has changed drastically since the time my grandfather started the operation, but we still strive to implement what’s best for us and for the environment.”
According to Fred, since R.L. began the operation, nearly everything has changed, including crops grown, herbicide technology, tillage practices, USDA farm programs, machinery technology, the size of the operation and an increase in input costs.
In years past, the biggest challenge on the Schmidt farm was the physical act of getting the crops in and out of the fields, as planting and harvesting the crops required long days without much mechanical aid. The Schmidt farm has evolved from planting crops using two draft horses, Kitty and Red, to using modern machinery such as combines and tractors.
“Now, with the machinery’s increase in size and efficiency, one person can plant and harvest much more acreage than before, so present day challenges tend to relate to large-scale planning and cost-versus-crop income analysis,” Fred said.
Fred also stated that compliance with various regulations, financial planning and marketing are also more of a challenge today than in previous years.
“However, overcoming today’s challenges is the same as overcoming those of previous years – it’s still long days,” said Fred.
Despite the changes throughout the years, one thing has remained the same on the Schmidt farm – and that’s the knowledge and dedication to farming that R.L. passed down to both Fred and Bryan.
“My grandfather, R.L., valued a dedicated work ethic, a perseverance through adversity and an approach to farming that stressed being a good steward of the land,” said Bryan.
“In addition to the values that guide our operation, we are not just farmers, we are a family that is very supportive of all members, and we cherish the time we spend together. Our family’s strength is what enables the operation to continue.”
Healthy soil important
Healthy soil is the foundation of productive, sustainable agriculture for the Schmidt farm.
Managing the soil’s health allows Fred Schmidt and Bryan Schmidt to work with the land, not against it, to reduce erosion, maximize water infiltration, improve nutrient cycling, save money on inputs and ultimately improve the resiliency of their working land.
On the Schmidt farm, the father and son team practice no-till farming when planting soybeans, which is an agricultural technique for growing crops without disturbing the soil through tillage.
“By utilizing no-till, we have used less labor and produced less wear and tear on our machinery,” said Bryan.
When planting rice, the Schmidt farmers practice minimum tillage, using no discs or land plains.
To further minimize their impact on the land, Fred and Bryan regularly conduct N-STaR samplings for nitrogen in their rice fields. The Schmidts also take grid soil samples for variable rate phosphorus and potassium, which has helped maintain the soil’s fertility and its general health.
“Additionally, we keep our soil healthy by not burning any crop residue before the next crop is planted,” said Fred.
For the past several decades, the Schmidts have also worked closely with the Lawrence County Extension Service to facilitate research that will benefit the production of agriculture of rice and soybeans.
“Take care of the soil; give it what it needs, and the soil will give it back,” Fred said.
The future of the farm
Growing up on a farm family, Bryan spent his childhood playing on the farm until he was old enough for miscellaneous jobs.
“When I was little and not riding the tractor with dad, I’d spend my time with my grandmother, Ruth. She never learned to drive so we spent a lot of time walking her dogs in the afternoon,” Bryan said. “She would always have waffles ready in the morning, and I knew to get out of there by lunch because she was going to watch her stories on television. After they were over, we played a lot of card games.”
Bryan began working on the farm in seventh grade. He spent many weekends working on the farm, as well as nearly every summer.
“I weedeated and mowed, drove tractors, sprayed red rice, loaded drills with seed, and if I was out of school in time, I helped with spill ways,” said Bryan. “I drained fields and helped maintain equipment and wells, but my favorite part was driving tractors, especially when it was pulling a grain buggy, leaving the field with part of the harvested crop.”
After graduating from Jonesboro High School, he attended Lyon College in Batesville to obtain a bachelor’s degree in mathematics with plans to teach high school math and coach baseball or basketball.
Before graduating from Lyon College in 2012, he began working on the family farm in 2009 and formed the Green Wing Farms, LLC.
“The first year I farmed full-time was a hard one,” Bryan said. “The weather was even more uncooperative than usual. I was commuting back and forth from Jonesboro, and I had to take out a substantial loan. Yields for rice were only 153 bushels per acre, and soybeans were only 22 that year. Thankfully, I was able to pay off the loan and I learned being on the farm year round, every day.”
Despite challenges such as the increase of input costs and monitoring and adjusting to the weather, Bryan’s main goals for the farm are to maintain his family’s legacy through the land, to incorporate more environmentally sustainable practices and to keep the operation financially stable.
When asked about his future plans, Bryan stated, “I plan on farming until I’m unable to.”
