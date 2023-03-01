JONESBORO — Work toward developing an indoor sports complex has been slow and behind the scenes in recent months.
But Kevin Hodges, chairman of a steering committee working on the project told fellow members they will be busy all this month.
The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission has agreed to buy 32 acres on Race Street owned by Arkansas State University for $4 million, and will pay Arisa Health (Mid-South) $1.05 million for an adjacent 4-acre parcel.
The transaction is still pending.
“We feel comfortable it’s going to happen,” Hodges said of the land deals during a meeting of the steering committee on Tuesday. “But, really, just making sure. We have two public entities that are working through processes, and everything is open disclosure, you have to really take time and go through that,” Hodges said.
Hodges said another part of the process has been to gather detailed topographical information, including researching the existence of underground utilities on the property.
Also, the A&P Commission has issued a request for proposals for a construction manager to work with the Crafton Tull engineering firm to design the project.
The deadline to submit letters of interest is March 7, and Hodges said the steering committee will recommend a choice to the commission and the city council.
By late March, Hodges said the steering committee will likely begin interviewing the top construction management firms. Once a selection is made, the committee’s work will begin in earnest.
“It’ll take a couple of months of just meetings,” Hodges told committee members. He envisioned dividing the work into three subcommittees.
One would work with the architect and construction manager to help design the aquatic portion of the facility.
A second would focus on the designs and features for the basketball-volleyball-pickleball gym, while a third would assist in the design of the kitchen and office and meeting room facilities, Hodges said.
“But it will be intense work,” Hodges said. “So, I anticipate one to two of these meetings for each segment a week, probably for four to six weeks as they’re going through this.”
Members of the various sports associations will need to be invited to provide their ideas and desires as the planning progresses, he said.
“The relationship between the architects, construction management and us as a committee – we’re going to challenge each other,” Hodges said. “We’re going to push each other. We’re going to fuss and fight and argue about a lot of things. But that’s what’ll sharpen it and that’s what’ll give us the best facility.”
Hodges said Crafton Tull and whatever construction management firm the city hires will be highly experienced in design and construction of facilities like the one Jonesboro wants. But only people in Jonesboro know what Jonesboro wants.
“Once we all get that product to where we feel comfortable with it, that’s when we’ll get started,” Hodges said, adding that he hopes some actual work on the site can begin by late summer.
“But we can’t make any promises of when we’ll get started for certain; it’ll depend on a lot of variables,” Hodges said. “We want to get started as soon as possible, but … it’s more important that we get it right, versus we get started too quick. Because this building is going to be here for a lot longer than I’m going to be, and we want to pass along something that’s going to be a ‘wow factor’ for generations to come because we took time on the front end.”
Based on a feasibility study prepared in October by Eastern Sports Management, the facility could cost more than $50 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.