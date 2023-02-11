JONESBORO — For Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, having officers accredited with federal law enforcement task force agencies is a win-win situation.

Fourteen JPD officers are accredited with different entities, including: six with FBI credentials; two on the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force; two assigned to the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections Fugitive Task Force; two accredited to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; four officers with U.S. Homeland Security who deal with human trafficking and child porn cases; and one on the State Intervention Task Force.