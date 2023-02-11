JONESBORO — For Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, having officers accredited with federal law enforcement task force agencies is a win-win situation.
Fourteen JPD officers are accredited with different entities, including: six with FBI credentials; two on the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force; two assigned to the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections Fugitive Task Force; two accredited to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; four officers with U.S. Homeland Security who deal with human trafficking and child porn cases; and one on the State Intervention Task Force.
Several officers are also affiliated with other groups such as the Organized Criminal Activity Task Force; N.E. Arkansas Law Enforcement and Memphis Gang Unit (this was organized following a spate of shootings in and around Jonesboro in 2019); Humanities Task Force Internal (deals with homeless population by locating and providing services); Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children; Cart Child Abduction Response Team; and ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children).
Elliott said the accreditations allow his certified officers to participate in interstate operations with agencies such as the U.S Marshals Service, the FBI and the ATF.
“Most of their regular duties are with JPD,” Elliott said. “But they can move over if an investigation leads to it.”
The task force officers (TFOs) are trained by the federal agencies that they will work with, he said. JPD currently has 14 TFOs and the federal government pays $19,000 yearly for reimbursement for the officers, as well as provides vehicles and fuel for operations. The cost to the federal agencies to train the officers can run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, Elliott said.
Last year the federal government reimbursed the Jonesboro Police Department $266,000 for its assistance on federal cases.
He said he doesn’t know of a local law enforcement agency in Arkansas that has as many TFOs as the Jonesboro department.
Elliott said if a case moves from the state level to the federal level it leads to a deterrence for crimes, because federal convictions don’t include a parole system like the state of Arkansas does.
He said federal prisoners must serve 100 percent of their sentences while some state prisoners are released after serving just 40 percent of their sentences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.