JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler on Monday found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro woman who was employed by Tiger Correctional Services with three drug counts.
Melanie Hicks, 27, of Jonesboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug.
According to a probable cause affidavit, at about 1 p.m. Sunday, Agent David Willy was told by detention Sgt. Jerry Foster and Cpl. Robert Chrestman that they had received information that Hicks, who works in the kitchen at the detention center, could possibly have illegal substances in her vehicle that was parked inside of the gates at the sheriff’s office.
Hicks was questioned about the allegations and denied them. Willy then asked Hicks if there was anything illegal inside her vehicle, and she told him there was ecstasy and marijuana in a bag in the front passenger seat.
Willy found 39 suspected ecstasy pills, four suspected clonazepam pills and 0.8 gram of marijuana, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit also said Hicks was suspected of having sexual relations with an inmate.
Fowler set her bond at $25,000.
In a separate case, Fowler found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with several counts of drug and firearm possessions.
Jeremy Delvridge, 30, of the 900 block of Links Circle, Jonesboro, was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, driving on a suspended license and obstruction of driver’s view.
Delvridge was arrested Sunday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and South Gee Street. A search of his vehicle turned up a Ruger EC9S 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine loaded with 10 rounds and one round in the chamber, 1.2 grams of suspected cocaine about 21 grams of ecstasy and 2 grams of marijuana.
Fowler set Delvridge’s bond at $150,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Tevion Rogers, 21, of Jonesboro, with aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm; $1 million bond.
Jacob Haney, 31, of Paragould, with felony and misdemeanor failures to appear and two counts of driving on a suspended license; $3,500 cash-only bond.
Jesse Lamb, 32, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Katelynn Bragg, 27, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Plenny Barkdull, 50, of Trumann, with probation violation, fleeing, failure to appear, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license; $15,000 bond.
Amy Morgan, 42, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery and misdemeanor failure to appear; $3,500 bond.
Matthew Perry, 22, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $150,000 bond.
Chavez Sifuentes, 21, of Lake City, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $7,500 bond.
Ethan Smith, 22, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited driving; $3,500 bond.
Robert Stachura, 36, of Walnut Ridge, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Edward Rosse, 44, of Trumann, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Larry Wilson, 37, of Leachville, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony tampering with evidence and furnishing prohibited articles; $3,500 bond.
Sim Flora, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $7,500 bond.
Xavier Canada, 32, of McDonough, Ga., with theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and felony fleeing; $25,000 bond.
Dillon Anderson, 27, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree terroristic threatening; $175,000 bond.
