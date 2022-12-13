JONESBORO — Three construction workers were trapped during in a trench collapse while doing utility work on Monday afternoon in front of Affordable Medical Supplies, across from NEA Baptist Hospital, on East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.
Although co-workers managed to rescue one of the trapped workers, the Jonesboro Fire Department was called in to lead the rescue operation after a secondary collapse further pinned the two remaining workers, according to Jonesboro Fire Chief Martin Hamrick on Monday afternoon.
