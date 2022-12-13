221213-JS-trench-collapse-photo-nz

Jonesboro Fire Department personnel work to rescue trapped utility contractors after a trench collapsed Monday afternoon in front of Affordable Medical Supplies, across from NEA Baptist Hospital, on East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. One worker was rescued by co-workers on the site, however a secondary collapse pinned the two remaining workers. Fire and Rescue responders were able to rescue one worker, but the other was confirmed as deceased after the two hour rescue operation.

 Nena Zimmer / Sun

JONESBORO — Three construction workers were trapped during in a trench collapse while doing utility work on Monday afternoon in front of Affordable Medical Supplies, across from NEA Baptist Hospital, on East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.

Although co-workers managed to rescue one of the trapped workers, the Jonesboro Fire Department was called in to lead the rescue operation after a secondary collapse further pinned the two remaining workers, according to Jonesboro Fire Chief Martin Hamrick on Monday afternoon.