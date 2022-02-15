JONESBORO — Casey Worlow has joined the staff of Jonesboro Unlimited, a private partnership organization dedicated to the advancement of economic development in the region.
She will serve as director of talent attraction. Worlow previously served as strategic partnerships manager for St. Bernards Healthcare.
“The opportunity to join Jonesboro Unlimited is a perfect fit for my passion for seeing our community continue to grow,” Worlow said in a news release, “I grew up here and take a lot of pride in our community and all it has to offer.”
In her new position, Worlow will focus on recruiting talent to support Jonesboro’s growing economy, emphasizing the retention of local graduates from Arkansas State University and surrounding colleges.
Worlow’s role also includes working with local employers to enhance their talent attraction efforts.
Talent attraction has become an emphasis in economic development, said Mark Young, president of Jonesboro Unlimited. People have more options on where to live and work, making for a competitive environment for cities looking to build a workforce suited for the 21st century economy. Recognizing the importance of staying ahead of this trend, JU moved to add a director of talent attraction as part of its new five-year strategic plan, Young said.
“Casey has the energy and experience to elevate Jonesboro’s talented workforce,” Young said “She knows Jonesboro. She knows how to present our community’s broad appeal and can do that in a one-on-one setting or to a large group of people.”
Worlow received her bachelor of science in accounting with a minor in marketing and a master of business administration from Arkansas State University. She said she’s pleased to keep serving and growing the community she loves.
“There are so many incredible careers available in Jonesboro. They cross the spectrum,” Worlow said. “Working with local colleges and universities and local employers to tell that story is essential for our community’s growth.“
Worlow will be formally introduced to the Jonesboro Unlimited membership at the organization’s annual meeting on Friday.
