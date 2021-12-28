JONESBORO — A man arrested this month in a failed attempt to rob a mail truck now faces an arson charge related to a fire at a local hotel.
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge Tyrese Freeman, 18, whose address is listed as 610 E. Alpine St, Apt. 1C, Jonesboro, with a Nov. 28 fire at the Rodeway Inn.
Fire Marshal Jason Wills wrote in a probable cause affidavit he found that someone had started fires in three different locations in the hotel room.
On Dec. 15, Wills said he reviewed surveillance video from the hotel in which a man could be seen leaving the room and smoke was coming out of it.
The hotel manager identified Freeman as the person who had checked into the room, Wills said, adding that the person in the video matched the photo ID presented to the hotel at check in.
Arson in this case is a Class C felony that carries a potential sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
On Dec. 19, Freeman was arrested after he was implicated in the Dec. 16 attempted robbery of the mail truck. The postal driver told police two would-be robbers approached the truck. Freeman pulled out a gun and pointed it at him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
At first, the driver said, Freeman asked him to hand over the packages, but later wanted him to surrender the truck. The the driver said the other would-be robber, a 15-year-old boy, punched him in the face and he drove off. He said he heard a gunshot as he was leaving.
Detectives found a bullet hole in the truck and retrieved the bullet among some of the mail inside.
In that case, Fowler found probable cause to charge Freeman with criminal attempt, which carries a potential 30-year prison sentence, and committing a terroristic act.
He also faces a felony charge of filing a false report with law enforcement after police said he texted 911 that he was being held against his will at the Alpine Street address. The man who also lives at that address had identified Freeman and the 15-year-old in the attack on the mail truck.
Freeman remained Tuesday in the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 cash only bond.
Freeman was also arrested in April and served 30 days in jail after he was found guilty of domestic battering related to an assault on his 57-year-old grandmother, according to online court records. At the time, the judge suspended imposition of an additional 11 months in jail.
