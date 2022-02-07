Lawrence County authorities responded to two structure fires this weekend, one of which resulted in a fatality.
On Friday, around 3:30 p.m. emergency crews received a call about a fully-engulfed house fire in the 400 block of Northeast Third Street in Walnut Ridge.
The fire claimed the life of one victim, who has not yet been identified. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the house fire and are still working to determine the cause of the fire. The Arkansas State Police, Arkansas State Fire Marshal and the Walnut Ridge Police Department are all assisting with the investigation.
The body of the deceased has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for positive identification, and the Arkansas State Police is continuing its investigation. No other information is being released at this time.
Lawrence County officials also responded to a structure fire on Sunday at 11:47 a.m. at 223 Lawrence Road 316 in Lynn. No injuries were reported, but the home was a total loss. Lynn and Strawberry firefighters responded to the scene.
