JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Wynne man with second-degree battery/injures persons over 60 years old.
Devin Markese McGill, 30, of the 400 block of J Street, Wynne, is charged in the incident which occurred Saturday night in the 1800 block of East Highland Drive.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro Detective Austin Morgan, a 21-year-old woman called police to her address.
The 65-year-old victim told police that “Devin McGill punched her in the face causing her tooth to puncture her lip,” according to the affidavit. “The victim reported that she was attempting to help McGill as part of an outreach program she is involved in.
“While in a local shoe store she reported McGill became angry with her after she would not give him any money and struck her. The incident was captured on the store cameras.”
Boling set McGill’s bond at $25,000 and issued a no-contact order in the case. McGill’s next court date is on June 28 in Craighead County Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Brandyi Barnett, 38, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearms and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,500 bond.
Moreno Macklin, 37, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member; $10,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Deticha Marie Decker, 26, of Manila, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony tampering with evidence; $3,500 bond.
Kenna Faulkner, 44, of Caraway, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver; $7,500 bond.
Mary Gibson, 42, of Osceola, with fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000 and theft of property; $6,500 bond.
Donna Payne, 36, of Cabot, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule III drug; $2,500 bond.
Brian Thomas, 38, of Jonesboro, with failure to register/failure to comply with sex offender reporting requirements; $67,500 total bonds.
Freddie Earnest, 43, of Caraway, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Antwan Nesby, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, public intoxication and hazardous driving; $5,000 bond.
Michael Rodgers, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and criminal contempt; $1,500 bond on the possession charge and 30 days in jail for the contempt charge.
Lucas Shoop, 31, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Treveontae Harrison, 18, homeless; with felony failure to appear; $100 cash-only bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.