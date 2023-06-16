WYNNE — Workers are doing their best to get Wynne High School’s temporary campus ready for school this fall, according Wynne Supt. Kenneth Moore.
The school unveiled several new renderings of the Wynne High School’s temporary campus in a press release on Monday.
“These incredible visuals showcase the innovative design and modern facilities that will serve as our interim home during the construction of our new high school,” the release stated. “The temporary campus will be a comfortable and conducive learning environment for our students and faculty and will have everything one would expect in a modern high school: spacious classrooms, modern technology, and vibrant common areas.”
“We have created a dynamic space with our architects that we believe will inspire creativity, collaboration, and academic excellence,” the release continued.
Moore said on Thursday that their high schoolers are very excited about the new site and can’t wait to be back on their own campus.
“The temporary facility will be 17 acres with the entrance and main building off of Falls Boulevard near the administrative offices,” he said, noting that the main site, where the majority of the buildings will be located, was 15 acres alone.
The project will have two main phases, he explained.
The first phase, which consists of the middle section of the campus, will contain a modular set of buildings that will include 36 classrooms, a gym and a fine arts studio, Moore said.
This phase is expected to be completed by June 26, he said, noting that the construction company expects to build up to 2,000 square feet a day.
The second phase, which is expected to be complete this fall, will complete the outer sections of the campus and include a cafeteria, science labs, advanced placement classrooms and parking lots.
Moore also noted that the temporary high school facility wasn’t the only project underway as the district prepares for the new school year. Another main project goal is the completion of the football field.
They are working on laying the new turf on the field and will soon be adding some of the other features such as new lighting and scoreboard, an announcer’s booth and speakers, some temporary bleachers and a new concession stand, he said, adding that that they expect to have the field ready by August 1.
“The football field will be be ready for home games by the beginning of the regular season,” Moore said, dispelling some of the false rumors of the school not being able to have any home games in the upcoming season.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure our players stay right here,” he said.
To stay up to date on construction progress and for more details about continuing recovery efforts, follow the school on Facebook at Wynne Public Schools, on Twitter @WynneSchools, and on Instagram @WynneSchools.
