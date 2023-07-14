WYNNE — The Wynne School District has been forced to adjust its plans for the 2023-24 school year after unforeseen complications.
According to a press release from the Wynne School District on Thursday, due to delays caused by weather and other logistical issues beyond the district’s control, the completion of the temporary site for Wynne High School will not be completed in time for the beginning of the upcoming school year.
As such, the school will need to adjust its plan for high school students during the short period of time needed to put the finishing touches on the temporary campus site.
Wynne Superintendent Kenneth Moore, said on Thursday that they are committed to meet their students’ needs.
“We are committed to providing a state-of-the-art campus that has everything our students need,” Moore said. “Many of these delays were out of our control.”
Wynne High School students will begin the year with the following locations and schedule:
Juniors and seniors will attend classes on the high school campus.
Freshmen and sophomores will attend classes at the EACC Technical Center.
All students will be on campus for in-person learning from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Monday through Friday with a full schedule.
The school said they are confident this decision is the best way to ensure that all of their students will have a safe and productive start to the school year with the least amount of disruption as they work toward the completion of the temporary campus site.
“We always want to make sure our students are able to learn in a safe environment with all the resources they need available to them,” Moore said. “Pushing back the timeline allows us to do this and ensures that our students will have all the tools to succeed when we transition to the temporary campus.”
The school will continue to provide updates on the progress of the temporary campus site and will share more information about the long-term plans for the district as they become available through the Wynne School District website and via the school’s social media accounts.
