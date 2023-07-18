230718-JS-whs-shelter-millage-photo-nz

This storm/safety shelter, shown on Monday in the lobby of the Wynne Intermediate School, is just one of the new shelters that the Wynne School District has added, with more planned for the future upon passage of a new millage. According to retired Wynne School District teacher Laurie Owens, the millage has not been increased in 20 years, however, if passed, it will go to four projects that she believes will not only help the school but the community as well.

 Submitted Photo

WYNNE — As the Wynne School District continues to recover and rebuild after several buildings were significantly damaged by the devastating EF3 tornado on March 31, they are now proposing a new millage to help fund four new projects.

According to retired Wynne School District teacher Laurie Owens, who is also an advocate for the new millage increase, the district’s millage has not been increased in 20 years.