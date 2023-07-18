WYNNE — As the Wynne School District continues to recover and rebuild after several buildings were significantly damaged by the devastating EF3 tornado on March 31, they are now proposing a new millage to help fund four new projects.
According to retired Wynne School District teacher Laurie Owens, who is also an advocate for the new millage increase, the district’s millage has not been increased in 20 years.
“The last time is was increased was in 2003 and that millage will not roll off until 2033 if we don’t do something to change it,” she stated
The millage is currently set at about 35 mils, which she noted was below state average, and the increase will raise it to 39.9 mils.
Voters will decide whether to increase the millage on Aug. 8, with early voting to begin on Aug. 1, Owens said.
“The millage increase is vital to not only the growth of the school, but for the safety of our students,” Owens said, noting the four project it will hopefully fund, which include storm/safety shelters added to every classroom, a multi-purpose building next to the football field, a baseball and softball complex beside the junior high and a new pre-kindergarten center.
“The shelters will double as both a storm shelter and a safety shelter in case of an active shooter,” Owens said, noting that she was a teacher at Wynne for 31 years and said she knows the importance of student safety.
The shelters will vary in size to fit the room as they are fully customizable and don’t take much floor space, she said.
For example, Owens said that the one in the cafeteria will hold 250 students and faculty.
Owens also noted that they are rated to withstand an EF5 tornado and the window of the shelter is bulletproof.
“It only takes 30 seconds to get the students inside and locked down,” she stated.
“Their safety is the most important thing,” she said “It is important that all our kids are accounted for no matter the circumstance.”
Aaron Russell, Wynne School District communications officer, said that they have the shelters in the lobbies of all their campuses and parents can tour them anytime before the election.
“We’d love for everyone to see how secure and safe they are,” he said.
Owens also noted that the multi-purpose building and a baseball and softball complex would benefit the community as well.
“The multi-purpose building is not just for sports,” she said, noting it can also be used for groups such as ROTC and band, as well as exhibits and special programs for both school and community events.
“Currently the baseball and softball field is out on Hwy. 1 and the school has to pay the city to use it,” she explained, saying that “students and parents have to drive a ways,” noting the added danger of the additional driving.
“It could also be used for tournaments and provide a better sense of community as it is in the center of town,” Owens continued.
She also noted the importance of the new pre-k and kindergarten center, which will increase the capacity for students.
“Our schools are so important to our community and we have to set the bar,” Owens said. Even if you are not for all the projects, we have to put our students first, which is what this will do.
To stay up to date on construction progress and for more details about continuing recovery efforts, follow the school on Facebook at Wynne Public Schools, on Twitter @WynneSchools, and on Instagram@WynneSchools.
