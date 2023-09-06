WYNNE — Tuesday was a day of celebration for the Wynne School District as Wynne High School marked the opening of its temporary campus to students in what school officials called “a remarkable display of resilience and determination.”
Six months ago, a devastating tornado left the district’s high school in ruins. In the meantime, Wynne High School students have attended classes at both Yellowjacket Arena and the East Arkansas Community College Technical Center.
Construction on the temporary campus began on May 27, with hopes of it being ready in time for the first day of school. Delays caused by weather and other logistical issues, meant students would not be able to utilize the temporary campus as soon as officials had expected.
With Tuesday’s grand opening, students are now attending classes on a campus equipped with modern classrooms, a library, advanced laboratories, and ample green spaces.
A press release from the school said the opening of the temporary campus exemplifies the district’s commitment to reuniting its staff and student body.
“The students are incredibly excited,” Wynne Supt. Dr. Kenneth Moore said. “Seeing them back together after all they’ve been through is truly refreshing. To have achieved this, I don’t have the words to express the joy and excitement for everything that has transpired. It is simply overwhelming.”
Moore said the opening of the temporary campus marks the return to collaborative learning, a sense of normalcy and a feeling of unity, but notes there is still much work to be done.
“The temporary campus serves as a bridge between the past and the future as the Wynne School District begins planning the construction of its new permanent high school,” he said.
The school will continue to provide updates through the district website and on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.