WYNNE — In the aftermath of the devastating tornado that hit the community and severely damaged the high school March 31, the Wynne School District is getting back some normalcy as students and staff returned to their classes on Wednesday.
The tornado caused significant damage to several buildings in the Wynne School District.
In a press release on Wednesday, Wynne School District Supt. Kenneth Moore expressed his gratitude to state officials, including Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva, for their assistance.
“I cannot thank our governor, our secretary of education, this state enough for all of the effort they have poured into us, and I cannot thank my team enough,” he said. “The team worked sometimes until one or two in the morning, and because of that, we got our babies back in school in five days. We are overwhelmed by the support and are so grateful.”
According to the Wynne School District website, on-site learning began Wednesday for the K-8 grades with the 11-12 grades reporting on Thursday, April 13, and grades 9-10 reporting on Friday, April 14, to receive further instruction related to learning for the remainder of the year.
There was also a student and parent information meeting for grades 9-12 in the ballroom at the EACC Tech Center.
“We will release more information this week regarding how things will look going forward,” Moore said in an email to The Sun on Wednesday afternoon. “We are appreciative that EACC has donated the space and have been so helpful in welcoming our students back to in person learning. We are doing everything we can and utilizing the resources we have to make the transition as easy as possible. We have counseling available and are primarily focused on taking care of our kids.”
Sanders said in the press release she was really excited that, despite the level of devastation Wynne has suffered the last week-and-a-half, these students are able to get back into their classrooms.
“It’s so incredibly important for them to get back to having a routine and some normalcy, and getting the opportunity to be around their friends, their teachers, their administrators, and into a learning environment,” she said. “It’s truly been a heroic effort by the whole community, and we are here to be supportive, to cheer these kids on, and to continue to provide assistance and guidance in any way that we can.”
In addition to the state and federal support, the Wynne community rallied around the school district during this difficult time. Volunteers came from across Northeast Arkansas and the surrounding areas to help with the cleanup and rebuilding efforts, and local businesses and organizations donated supplies and resources to support the district.
Oliva express his excitement as well.
“Today is a day of celebration,” Oliva said. “We know that after a catastrophic event like the tornado, connecting with students and their families becomes a school district priority. Wynne School District was able to do just that, and in just a week-and-a-half, the district was able to open its doors to in-person learning.”
Moore said that while there is still work to be done to fully restore the affected buildings, the district is proud to be back in operation and focused on providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.
“We are incredibly thankful for the support not only from our community but the broader community as well,” he said. “The outpouring of support we received truly helped us to get through this challenging time.”
“My administrative team has been on all our campuses today checking on our students and staff,” he said. “It was inspiring to see the impact getting our schools started again is having on not just our students, but our staff and community as well. We all realize we have a long road ahead, but we have a great team of educators ready to meet the challenge.”
He also noted that the Arkansas State Department of Education has been in constant contact and Secretary Oliva has visited Wynne four times already.
Plus he said that Sanders had also been huge help to them as she had been there twice and is in constant contact with them.
“We couldn’t be more appreciative,” Moore said. “The support we have received from area schools and the donations we continue to receive has been incredibly humbling. We have also been blessed by strong leadership and the support from our board of education and Mayor [Jennifer] Hobbs.”
As things return to normal so have end-of-the-year plans such as graduation and prom.
Some of these events include:
the graduation ceremony will be held at the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro on May 20 at 7 pm.
the prom will be held Saturday, April 22, but the time and location is yet to be determined.
the upcoming ACT test for Wynne students will be conducted at Valley View High School on this coming Saturday.
According to Moore, more information will be released as the events grow nearer.
“Our seniors will get to graduate in a Division I college arena and experience walking across a stage,” he continued. “They will be the first class to experience such a thing. They will also have an amazing prom. We haven’t missed a beat in that regard. Our administration and prom committee have gone above and beyond to make sure our seniors feel valued, loved and supported as they finish out the school year.”
He also said that extra-curricular activities such as clubs and sports teams are getting back to normal as well.
“We are back up and running in athletics and we would like to thank the local districts who have allowed us to use their facilities,” Moore stated.
Although he said that they do not have any estimates yet on how long or how much it will take to rebuild at the present moment, he said they are in the process of meeting and planning with their administration, insurers, partners, patrons, and community to explore all options to make decisions.
“We plan to begin site prep as soon as possible,” Moore said.
