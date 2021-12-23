JONESBORO — The combination of two sales taxes produced a record $41,065,221 for Jonesboro’s city government this year, according to information provided this week by the city’s finance department.
That’s $5,169,180, or 14.4 percent, more than in 2020, which also set a record.
Jonesboro received $1,929,326 in December from its own 1 percent city sales, plus $1,556,903 as its share of the countywide 1 percent sales tax for Craighead County. The countywide tax produced a total of $2,203,929 for the county government and 10 municipalities. It’s distributed based on population. For the year, the county tax brought in $26,086,171, also a record. The money received in December represented a 19.7 percent increase over December revenue in 2020.
Collections in December reflect economic activity during October.
The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, said this month that the holiday shopping season appears to be on pace to exceed its sales growth forecast of between 8.5 percent and 10.5 percent despite additional challenges this year, from a new variant of the coronavirus, to soaring inflation, The Associated Press reported.
