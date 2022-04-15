JONESBORO — The city council will consider a contract Tuesday for renovations to the former YMCA building that will allow for more uses of the building.
The facility at 1421 W. Nettleton Ave. is primarily used as the city’s only public swimming pool. But renovations to 15,600 square feet of the two-story facility will allow more uses of the building, including basketball courts, meeting rooms and offices. Wagner General Contracting of Searcy was the low bidder for the $1.63 million job.
The project will be paid for through federal coronavirus relief funding.
Also on the agenda is a proposed $380,664 change order with Ramsons Inc. for completion of the trap fields at the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex.
Other major expenditures on the agenda is a proposed $1,493,667 contract with Trac-Work Inc. for expansion of the city’s rail yard in the Craighead Technology Park, and a $315,905 contract with Meadows Contracting for subgrade work at the rail yard.
A proposed 10-year contract with New Patriot Entity, LLC for managing the rail facilities also appears on the agenda.
Council members will also be asked to authorize condemnation proceedings at the following locations due to major code violations:
306-B Vine St., owned by David and Gail Oesterblad.
1208 E. Washington Ave., owned by Cynthia Diane Scott Fletcher, Korreen Prunty and Koreon Prunty.
3103 Fairview Drive, owned by Oscar Ramirez.
5523 E. Nettleton Ave., owned by Paul Wise.
The council will hear the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance that would reduce the speed limit to 25 mph on Marjorie Drive,
The council will hear the second reading of an ordinance proposed by Classic Hospitality, doing business as Don Jose, 2200 Wilkins Ave., for a restaurant private club permit.
Fernando Mercado is listed as president of the establishment. Sandra, Alan and Jorge Pena are other officers of the club.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties to receive city council approval before submitting a formal request with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
Council members will hear the third reading and vote on a proposal by A & J Deliveries to rezone 3.73 acres of unimproved land on Service Road, which is on the east side of Willow Road. The measure seeks to change the property zoning from C-3 general commercial, to I-1 limited industrial.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public safety committee will meet at 5 p.m.
