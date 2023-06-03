JONESBORO — Young students are practicing their steps and rehearsing their lines as they prepare for “Aristocats, Kids” during the The Foundation of Arts’ (FOA) Young Artist Theatre’s (YAT) summer camp, which will culminate in two shows on June 9 and 11 at the Forum Theater in downtown Jonesboro.
According to The Foundation of Arts website, “Aristocats, Kids” is set in the heart of Paris, as a kind and eccentric millionairess wills her entire estate to her high-society cat named Duchess and her three little kittens. Laughs and adventure ensue as the greedy, bumbling butler pulls off the ultimate catnap caper and now it’s up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat, Thomas O’Malley, and his band of swingin’ jazz cats to save the day.
FOA Educational Program Manager Emily Jenkins said on Wednesday that they are excited about the production and she believes that it is a wonderful experience for the kids as YAT teaches them about techniques, acting, dancing, music and more.
“Kids get the whole experience of a full production in just two weeks,” she said, noting that the program has been so well received that they have even had to double the cast this year with students ranging in age from 9 to 12 years old.
FOA Director Paydon Bradley agreed, stating that YAT is an immersive and fun artistic experience for children and teens, which culminates in a main stage production.
The two-week camp is comprised of workshops and classes, alongside stage rehearsals and exposes students to a wide variety of skills such as tap, yoga, physical stage comedy, ballet, stage make-up, improv and more, according to the website.
“The goal of our Young Artist Theatre is to provide art and art education to every child because kids make a difference,” Bradley said.
“It teaches the kids show elements such as how to put a show together and important stage elements,” he continued.
With 48 students in total, he said the cast has been split into two troops, including the Alli-cast performing the first show on June 9 and the Aristo-cast performing the second show on June 11.
Although this isn’t YAT’s first summer camp, it is their first time to do an Aristocats camp, Bradley said, noting all the hard work and time the children have already put into the production.
“It is a fun spin on a Disney classic,” he stated. “We hope everyone comes out to enjoy the show. It will entertain kids of all ages.”
Tickets are available at the Forum Theater box office for $15 each or they can also be purchased online at the The Foundation of Arts website at https://foajonesboro.org/.
