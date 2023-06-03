JONESBORO — Young students are practicing their steps and rehearsing their lines as they prepare for “Aristocats, Kids” during the The Foundation of Arts’ (FOA) Young Artist Theatre’s (YAT) summer camp, which will culminate in two shows on June 9 and 11 at the Forum Theater in downtown Jonesboro.

According to The Foundation of Arts website, “Aristocats, Kids” is set in the heart of Paris, as a kind and eccentric millionairess wills her entire estate to her high-society cat named Duchess and her three little kittens. Laughs and adventure ensue as the greedy, bumbling butler pulls off the ultimate catnap caper and now it’s up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat, Thomas O’Malley, and his band of swingin’ jazz cats to save the day.