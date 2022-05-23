JONESBORO — Ten students from area schools were awarded the Exchange Club of Jonesboro’s Young Citizenship Award last week at their respective schools.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said he had the privilege of handing out the awards in an effort to support the youth in the community and to recognize them for being a good citizen.
Day said that the purpose of the Young Citizenship Award is to find and reward students who work hard at being good citizens at home, at school and in the community.
The Young Citizenship Award program seeks to prove to these students that good citizenship counts and to show them that their conduct and attitude is noticed and appreciated, by rewarding them with the citizenship award, which comes with a certificate and a $100 check.
This year’s Exchange Club of Jonesboro’s Young Citizenship Award winners include:
Amarion Wilson, Jonesboro High School.
Terrance Rucker, MacArthur Junior High School.
Roman Hart, Annie Camp Junior High School.
Will Jensen, Nettleton High School.
Raegan Smith, Nettleton Junior High School.
Evelyn Ellis, Brookland High School.
Ella Kate Thompson, Brookland Junior High School.
Lonnie Ervin, Valley View High School.
Barry Jones, Valley View Junior High School.
Michael Graham, Westside High School.
According to their Facebook page, the Exchange Club of Jonesboro is a civic club located in Jonesboro, whose primary focus is to aid in the prevention of child abuse and neglect.
Some of their other projects include the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Banquet, Give a Kid a Flag to Wave, Sunshine Special, ASU Scholarship, Jonesboro Baseball Boosters, Compassion in Action, Saving Christmas – Cowboy Style, Santa Project, CASA, Flag Replacement and Repair, St. Jude, Children’s Advocacy Center, Civil Air Patrol, Boy Scouts of America, Single Parent Scholarship Fund, Literacy League and more.
