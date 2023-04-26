230426-JS-learns-protest-photo-nz

Christina Smith (right), member of the Young Democrats, leads chants during a protest on Monday evening in front of Arkansas State University’s Fowler Center in Jonesboro, where Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was hosting a town hall to discuss the LEARNS Act.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Members of the Young Democrats lined up with signs and screamed chants outside the Fowler Center in protest of the LEARNS Act on Monday evening in front of Arkansas State University’s Fowler Center in Jonesboro, where Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was hosting a town hall to discuss the act.

The LEARNS Act, SB294, which was signed into law by Sanders on March 8, continues to be in great debate as it will make several changes to the state education system.