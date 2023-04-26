JONESBORO — Members of the Young Democrats lined up with signs and screamed chants outside the Fowler Center in protest of the LEARNS Act on Monday evening in front of Arkansas State University’s Fowler Center in Jonesboro, where Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was hosting a town hall to discuss the act.
The LEARNS Act, SB294, which was signed into law by Sanders on March 8, continues to be in great debate as it will make several changes to the state education system.
Young Democrat member Christina Smith led the protesters, having also posted on Facebook Monday morning that Sanders would be on the A-State Campus talking about “how ‘great’ her LEARNS Act is.”
“It’s time we show our solidarity and our disgust to this Act TONIGHT!,” she posted.
While Smith was busy leading chants, protester Chenoa Summers gave her unique take on the LEARNS Act on Monday as she is both a student and an educator.
Summers is a member of the Young Democrats as well as a member of C.A.P.E.S (Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students).
Summers said she is an educator herself, although she is between education jobs at the moment as she is going back to college at Arkansas State University to further her education and her career.
“The LEARNS Act has a few good points,” Summers said. “It also has a lot of bad points that outweigh the good.”
“Teachers raises are a good thing, but they are not covering all of it. They are lying to us,” Summers said as she spoke about how different schools are going to have to handle the raises.
She also noted other parts of the act that she does not agree with, such as how she believes the act ignores special education, how the act doesn’t cover what will happen with other school staff and their salaries, which still have to be paid even with the raises, and how the LEARNS act repealed the Arkansas Teacher Fair Dismissal Act (TFDA).
According to Summers, the TFDA is designed to help prevent teachers from being wrongly terminated by stating that a teacher has to receive written notice of any suspension or termination, but with the repeal the teachers no longer have that protection.
“I know many teachers are afraid to speak up, because they could be fired without any notice,” she continued. “If administrators decided they could fire them and they might not even know why.”
“I could go on and on about what all is wrong with the LEARNS Act,” Summers said, noting that students are already struggling and she felt that the LEARNS Act will make the situation a whole lot worse for everyone including students, teachers and schools.
