JONESBORO — Fashion was always a big part David Hughes life growing up in New Orleans.
After losing a lot of his high school friends to drug abuse and addiction, he decided he wanted to make a difference and create change in young people. So he decided to combine the cause that he was passionate about with his love of fashion. Now Hughes is raising awareness through his own fashion designs.
“I feel that most African American kids my age aren’t featured in the news unless they are athletes or are academically gifted, but everyone deserves a chance,” Hughes said during an interview Friday. “There are very talented people who never get the chance to show what they are capable of, so they give up. I want to show them that they can do whatever they set their minds to. I want to encourage people to go for their dreams and never give up.”
By the age of 14 Hughes knew that he wanted to design clothes when he grew up. Now he is an 18-year-old entrepreneur with big dreams. Hughes is the owner and designer of his new clothing brand called “Kick The Cup.” He said the brand is dedicated to helping people who struggle with drug abuse and to spread awareness.
The idea came to him after watching many of his high school friends struggle with the use of drugs and other negative things around him. Hughes would ask them why they would give some excuse, like it helps with stress, but he would try to tell them that drugs are never the answer. Now Hughes wants show them by being an example.
Although his first released design came out in January, his brand and online shop was actually launched on March 23. He only has a couple designs in his shop currently but said that he has had to switch a couple out because they sold out.
Hughes said he has more designs coming with another T-shirt design set for release sometime in November. A new hoodie and hat will be released in December. By January he plans to release his own sock brand.
Hughes moved to Jonesboro in 2007 after his family was displaced because of Hurricane Katrina and is currently a high school senior at Nettleton High School.
He has lived with his aunt and uncle Mark and Roshon Harris since he was 17 and noted that his aunt is a big part of what he does. She helped him set up a website and helps with the financing of running a business. Hughes said that lets him focus on the creative aspects.
One logo design says “Kick the Cup: Give up Lean/Purple Drank.” Lean or purple drink is popular slang for a mixing codeine cough syrup and soda. He said it is used in popular raps songs and music videos.
Hughes said in 2017, 19.7 million young adults ranging from the ages of 12 and older battled with substance abuse – one being codeine.
“Our brand is determined to do our part to help make that number smaller by spreading positivity with a message encouraging those who are still battling any substance abuse to seek help,” he said.
To see more about his brand, you can view his Instagram page at www. instagram.com/kickthecup.com
