JONESBORO — Members of fifth and sixth generation farm families sat down together Thursday at the Delta Center for Economic Development at Arkansas State University to discuss the future.
It’s not just row crops.
Halley Shoffner, sixth generation farmer, is chief executive of SFR Seed, formerly Shoffner Farm Research. The company performs field research trials in soybeans, corn and rice for customers around the world on about 2,200 acres in Jackson County. For more than 30 years, the research farm has built a reputation for quality, data integrity and seed purity.
Her parents pioneered the research that her generation carries on today.
Shoffner said her family company is “very passionate” about combatting climate change.
“We are exploring strategies right now as a larger-scale farm to find out what we can do to make us more resilient to climate change,” Shoffner said. “Part of that is modifying our practices. Part of that is advocating for an overall climate action strategy. Part of that is educating consumers, which I do quite a bit of.”
Brothers Thomas and Donovan Williams are fifth-generation farmers, who helped diversify their Phillips County farm with the founding last year of Delta Dirt Distillery. It’s the first African-American-owned distillery in the country, and the dream of their parents, Harvey and Donna Williams.
They added value to their sweet potato crop by making vodka at 430 Cherry St. in downtown Helena-West Helena. It’s open to the public Friday through Sunday. Their products are also sold in liquor stores throughout Arkansas and the Mid-South.
“The business we’re in is more about relationships than anything,” Donovan Williams said. While planning their unique businesses, they reached out to other small distillers.
“People are eager to share what they’ve learned and kind of their discoveries,” Thomas Williams said. “For us, talking to other distilleries, talking to anybody related to what we were trying to do, they would sit down, even if they were busy.”
“Risk becomes less risk when you know more information,” Donovan Williams said. “So that comes down to knowing people, listen to what you hear and trusting them.”
There are fewer than 10 distilleries in Arkansas, but those varied operations have formed an association to advocate for each other.
“The distilleries in Arkansas are competitors, but if one of us fails, we all truly fail, so we all work together,” Thomas Williams said.
The brothers just returned a few days ago from a month-long fact-finding mission to Cape Town, South Africa, where they were researching how to develop a global brand for their spirits.
Shoffner continued to discuss the urgency of preparing for agriculture’s future
“Farmers know that climate change is real,” Shoffner declared. “Whether or not they believe what causes climate change is really irrelevant when you’re talking about conservation practices. Because conservation practices not only reduce your input (costs), which they absolutely do, and that’s a huge motivating factor. And they do make you environmentally friendly. But there are incredible benefits to being environmentally friendly. And farmers know they have to mitigate risk. They know these practices work in terms of surviving droughts, surviving torrential rains, surviving really high nighttime temperatures.”
Shoffner said consumers and policy makers have to realize that the people most at-risk to climate change “are the people who grow your food.”
“If you’re a consumer and you want accessible, affordable food in the grocery store, you have to start thinking about climate change in the agricultural context,” Shoffner continued. “And, in the food supply context, considering the low levels of the Mississippi River.”
Also participating in the conversation was Kim Pittcock, retired horticulture instructor at ASU, who operates the Judd Hill Farmers Market in Jonesboro.
Pittcock said many people believed a regional farmers’ market would fail 16 years ago when it started. But it’s growing, and it’s growing because consumers appreciate knowing where their vegetables come from. She said their vendors have learned to have personal relationships with their customers.
Pittcock said vendors have also diversified their crops and are teaching their customers which crops are in season.
Pete Nelson, president of AgLaunch, a nonprofit organization, moderated the discussion, and said expanding the farm to table industry will go a long way toward providing a food supply even when transportation and supply chain issues develop.
“I fundamentally believe that our young people are smart enough and can see the world well enough to outmaneuver and out-think” the corporate giants in the ag industry, “There’s no reason, and I’m assuming you all agree, that we can’t do that over and over in other verticals and opportunities,” Nelson said.
AgLaunch uses a farm-centric innovation platform to efficiently bring new ideas into agriculture. It connects entrepreneurs with growers to create innovative agricultural solutions to forge farms of the future capable of meeting the demands of an ever-growing population.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.