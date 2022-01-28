JONESBORO — If kindness is the key to success, then nine-year-old Taelor Calloway is taking success to the next level.
Taelor may only be in the fourth grade, but she is on the road to a bright future if her heart of gold and beautiful spirit are any indication.
One of her most recent acts of kindness is a “Care Box,” which she keeps stocked for the other students at her school.
Taelor goes to the Visual and Performing Arts Magnet Elementary school in Jonesboro, where she came up with the idea around Christmas to help out her fellow students.
Every year she asks to help a child in need for Christmas, which the counselor picks from a list. Taelor found it heart-breaking to see that another child had asked for deodorant and body wash.
“Shouldn’t all kids have these things?” Taelor asked her mom, Tiffny Calloway, from whom Taelor probably gets her kind heart as she also strives to help others in need.
Tiffny is director of operations for the Delta Population Health Institute at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, which is the community outreach arm of the department.
After pondering about how she could help others at her school with these basic needs without causing embarrassment, Taelor decided that she wanted to make something where all students could get what they needed for free and with no questions asked.
The “Care Box” was her solution. It is a stand in her school that she stocks with basic supplies such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, lip balms, facial creams and lotions. She said that she is wanting to add more to it such as deodorants, toothpastes and toothbrushes.
She is able to keep it stocked with the help of her family, friends and neighbors and through donations from Unilever and Buff City Soap.
“My goal is to have one in every school.” Taelor boasted on Wednesday.
The “Care Box” isn’t her first act of kindness, nor will it be her last, as she said that she just loves helping others.
In fact, her mother talked about her Taelor’s love for community service, noting that she does everything from trash pickup to donating to organizations to volunteering as a Salvation Army bell ringer at Christmas.
Tiffny said that her daughter also started a fundraiser this last Christmas called “Swing Into Christmas,” where Taelor raised $1,085 to help people in need. She said Taelor even got to meet Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver on stage at JoyFest were she gave away the grand prize, which was a $200 gift card.
Taelor said she enjoys volunteering every year at the Mission Outreach of NEA, a homeless shelter in Paragould, though she admitted that she couldn’t this past year because of the pandemic.
“But I hope to get to help Missy next month with the birthday party,” Taelor laughed excitedly.
“Taelor is sponsoring a birthday party there in February,” explained Tiffny, “and she loves working with Missy.” She noted that Missy Threadgill is an advocate for the homeless and a volunteer at the shelter who oversees events like the birthday parties.
Along with community service, she also enjoys play practice at her school.
She is helping as a tech on the set of VPA’s fourth though sixth grade production of “Moana,” which she noted will be Feb. 18-19 at her school.
“I’m only in the fourth grade so I can’t get the big parts just yet, but that okay,” she said.
Tealor’s schedule seems to stay full, which she loves, between winning the VPA’s Principal’s Award for all As and her community service, Tealor also does cello practice, basketball, softball and cross country running, where she has won VPA awards in basketball and Olympic hurdles.
“I beat the boys in the hurdles,” Tealor laughed.
So what does this young lady have planned for the future, “Well I figure I will be a basketball player at Harvard or Yale ... maybe A-State ... and a pediatrician on the side because I love kids,” Taelor giggled as she enjoyed her pepperoni pizza like any typical nine-year-old. “Plus... Just a fun fact, I eat pizza backwards.”
However this brilliant young girl is anything but typical, as her recent accomplishments upon entering her first pageant at the age of 9 demonstrate.
She had previously been chosen to be Little Miss A-State at homecoming in 2019, but recently decided a future goal is to be Miss Arkansas.
After being chosen as Miss City Lights 2021 Apple Dennie’s Diamond State Princess as part of the Diamond State Princess mentor program, she had the opportunity to compete in the 2022 Miss Arkansas Elementary 4th Grade pageant.
Her mom said Taelor won the crown, competing against girls who had been doing pageants for years, and next she is determined to win Miss Elementary America 4th Grade in June.
She has even come up with her platform, C.A.R.E.S. or Creating Awareness and Raising Equity for all Students.
Taelor is the daughter TaDarelle and Tiffny Calloway, and she has an older sister, Ronee Calloway, who is a sophomore at Nettleton High School.
