JONESBORO — Eight-year-old Silas Kriner became one of the youngest amateur radio operators in Craighead County back in April and now he has obtained the next two levels of certification as well.
Eric Kriner, Silas’s father, said on Friday that Silas had passed his Extra Class license exam.
“He began his studies for the Technician on April 11, passed his tech on the 29th, upgraded to General on May 27, and to Extra on June 17,” Kriner bragged.
The proud father noted that it took a total of 67 days of study or 203 hours and 21 minutes.
“He has since learned to solder, and we are going to begin to learn Morse code,” Kriner said.
Young Silas’s amateur radio callsign is officially KI5VDZ. His dad noted that it is a significant accomplishment that he got his Extra Class license.
“Its a difficult feat for an eight year old to get their technician’s license, but Amateur Extra is significantly more difficult due to the complexity of the questions, the nomenclature, and the size of the question pool. It is challenging for adults,” Kriner said. “This puts him in a tiny percentage of Radio Amateurs nationwide.”
