BONO — Agnes Faye Mayberry, 95, of Bono passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 3, 1925, in Water Valley to James Rufus and Laura Edna Prevett Tyler.
Agnes had a bachelor’s degree in education and taught school for 34 years. She taught for two years in a one-room school in 1944 at Randolph County.
Agnes was a member of the Bono Church of Christ.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting, canning, cooking for her family, camping, playing board games (which she loved to win) and loving and doting on her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 61 years, Cameron F. Mayberry, brothers, Joseph, Edward, Harold and Gerald Tyler; and sisters, Naomi Hogue and Alice Pace.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Mayberry; daughter, Janet (Adrin) Neely; grandchildren, Derick Mayberry, Justin Neely, Lori DeShaun Wings and Kelli Jordan; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Glen Tyler.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at the Bono Church of Christ with Gary Cremeens officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis Cemetery at Hickory Ridge.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Her family will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Wednesday night ladies class.
Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.