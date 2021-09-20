PARAGOULD — Aletta Ruth Wicker, 86, of Paragould passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Rosa House Jumper. Aletta was co-owner of All Star Sporting Goods and was a member of Griffin Memorial United Methodist Church.
Her hobbies included knitting, cooking and volunteering her time at church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Franklin E. Wicker; and her son-in-law, Danny Leisure.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Wicker (Patty) of Paragould; daughters, Debbie Leisure and Pam Diggs (Franklin), all of Paragould, and Cindy Tucker (Don), of Bryant; nine grandchildren, Sarah Followell, Brandy Leisure, Brian Wicker, Josh Mitchell, Shae Murphy, Jessica Paul, Geoff Tucker, Jade Price and Jared Price; 14 great-grandchildren, Jonathan Followell, Colton and Chloe Thomason, Lacey Qualls, Haley and Reed Allen Murphy, Lexie Paul, Harrison and Hadley Tucker, Reagan and Kayla Wicker, and Katelyn, Jacob and Jacklyn Price; three great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Tommy Jumper of Paragould, Marvin Jumper of Jonesboro and Randy Jumper of Paragould; and one sister, Patsy Childress of Jonesboro.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Griffin Memorial United Methodist Church. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. with the Revs. Derrick Followell and Mary Welch officiating.
Burial will follow in Lorado Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Wicker, Brian Wicker, Josh Mitchell, Wilson Paul, Randy Jumper and Elvis Gene Gambill.
Honorary pallbearers will include Franklin Diggs, Don Tucker, Marvin Jumper, Tommy Jumper, Jonathan Followell, Colton Thomason, Jeff Murphy, Jade Price, Jared Price and Geoff Tucker.
Masks will be required to attend the visitation and service.
Online tributes: www.heathfuneralhome.com
