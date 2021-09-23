LITTLE ROCK — Alice Caroline Campbell Clogston, 89, peacefully passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, surrounded by family and loved ones.
As through all her life, she beat the odds through her strong Christian faith, love of life and positive attitude. She was an inspiration to many as a 30-year survivor of metastatic colon cancer and a life-altering car accident.
Born to Alta Scott and Dr. George O. Campbell on April 26, 1932, in Jonesboro, delivered by Dr. Berry, the same doctor who later delivered five of her six children, she grew up and raised her family in Trumann where she enjoyed the benefits of a small town and the luxuries offered by nearby Memphis and Jonesboro.
Alice had the distinction of driving her dad, the local doctor, throughout the county to make house calls and deliver babies.
An active member of the Trumann Methodist Church, she considered it her church from birth to death. Her father was one of its founding members and, later, her husband was on the construction and finance committee for the current building.
During the 1960s, Alice served on the church official board as the Sunday school superintendent, was head of the bereavement committee, active in the Methodist Women and served on the parsonage building committee.
Most importantly, the Methodist church is where Alice met her future husband.
While in high school, Alice met Terry Clogston, one of the young engineers who had been recruited from Mississippi State University by the Singer Sewing Machine cabinet plant.
They eloped during her freshman year at Lindenwood College and had three girls by the time she was 21.
Terry and Alice had three more children, two boys and a girl, but her brother’s son, Scott, was always part of the immediate family.
Although the terms, stay-at-home-mom and sandwich-generation had not been coined in the ‘60s, Alice was the example of how to do both well.
With the help of others, she not only raised her children, she also cared for her elderly mother, mother-in-law and aunt.
Although most of Alice’s time was spent coordinating and attending her children’s activities, she was also a contributing member of the board of directors of the Bank of Trumann, which her father co-founded, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Century Arts and Civics Club and the 20th Century Club.
With Terry, she was active in their farming, cotton gin operations and property management. She founded Sue and Alice dress shop with her friend, Sue Childs, which still exists as Lundie’s, an ongoing business in Trumann.
After moving to Little Rock in 1991, she immersed herself in the symphony, the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Wildwood, gardening, traveling with the Evergreen Greenies, trips to the lake, shopping and making new friends with everyone she met.
Most of all, she loved watching her family grow including getting to know her great-great-grandchildren.
The family is forever grateful for the many people who helped to provide for our mother’s health needs in her later years. Because of Alice’s prolonged health issues, there have been caregivers too numerous to mention.
We especially want to recognize Matthew Lindsey, her favorite caregiver at Parkway Village who remained a part of her life at Avenir Memory Center and Hospice Comfort Care/Bowman Road and is now a valued family friend.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Terry McIntosh Clogston; her parents, Dr. George Otho Campbell and Alta Scott Campbell; her brother, William Campbell; her half-brother, Otho Campbell; and grandson, Merritt Hendrix.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Osam (Dr. Patrick), the Rev. Janet Cavalier (Darryl), Mary Kay Hendrix (Ken), George Clogston (Jill), Loraine Grubbs (Paul) and Dr. Charles Clogston (Elizabeth); nephew, Dr. Scott Campbell (Dr. Pam Every); grandchildren, Neil Osam, Joseph Cavalier (Christina) and Adam Cavalier (Magan), Kenneth Hendrix (Samantha) and Mary Beth Jones, Kyle Clogston, Mary Alice Ross (Austin) and Sarah Grubbs, William Clogston and Jean Caroline Freitas (Gustavo); great-grandchildren, Evan and Owen Osam, Stella and Campbell Cavalier, Elliot, Haddie, C.C. and Wally Cavalier, Megan Hendrix (Wayne Grabow), Taylor Hendrix (Dylan Seaton) and Katherine Myer (Joseph), Elijah Hendrix, Ann Marie Branscum (Luc), John Michael Jacobsen and Ethan Davis; and great-great-grandchildren, Harley and Cole Grabow and Riley and Asher Myer.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m., today, Sept. 24, at Pulaski Heights Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock. There will be a greeting to follow in the Great Hall.
A visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 220 N. Pine Ave., Trumann. A family burial will follow in Jonesboro.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 113 N. Parkview Drive, Trumann 72472, or Pulaski United Methodist Church.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/chenal
