NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Mrs. Alice Josephine Pauline Wolf Dale, 101, formerly of Fisher, departed this life Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Little Rock.
She was born Aug. 3, 1920, in Waldenburg, the daughter of the late Richard Wolf and Anna Horst Wolf.
Alice grew up in Fisher. She married Charley “Snip” Dale on Dec. 25, 1939, and they enjoyed 54 years together before his death in 1993.
She and Snip lived and farmed in Fisher. She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading and sewing.
They enjoyed traveling to Europe, Russia, New Zealand, Australia and Alaska. During the winter, they and some of their friends became snowbirds by going to Florida to fish at Lake Okeechobee.
They took their grandchildren on numerous camping and adventure trips in the U.S.
Alice moved to Parkstone Place in North Little Rock after the death of her husband to be close to her daughters and grandchildren.
She was an active member of Fisher United Methodist Church and then Lakewood United Methodist Church. She was involved in many outreach programs at Lakewood United Methodist.
For many years you could find her volunteering at St. Vincent North Hospital. Alice was a pillar of faith and loved by so many.
She will be remembered most for her kindness and loving heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son-in-law, Robert Fiser, and six siblings.
She is survived by two daughters, Margaret Wilkins (Calvin) of North Little Rock and Charlotte Fiser of Little Rock; five grandchildren, Dale Wilkins (Kelly), Thomas Wilkins (Karena), Louis Wilkins (Marilyn), Robb Fiser and Chuck Fiser (Anita); and 11 great-grandchildren, Taylor Davis (Dustin), Kathryn Wilkins, Cameron Wilkins, Carter Wilkins, Nicholas Wilkins, Caroline Wilkins, Hill Fiser, Lilly Fiser, Avery Fiser, Charlie Fiser and Andrew Fiser.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private family-only graveside service under the direction of Gregg-Weston Funeral Home of Harrisburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in her memory to Lakewood United Methodist Church or to a charity of your choosing.
Online condolences: www.greggwestonfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.