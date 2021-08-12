BAY — Allen Edward Hamilton, 58, of Bay departed this life Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
He was born in Trumann to the late James and Wilma Lee Adams Hamilton. Allen was employed by Nestlé and was a member of First Baptist Church in Bay.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Melissa Hamilton, and his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Tamara Brandon Hamilton of the home; three sons, Seth (Haley) Hamilton of Paragould, Wade ( Janna) Hamilton of Bay and Luke (Kira) Hamilton of Fort Stewart, Ga.; one daughter-in-law, Megan Hamilton of Jonesboro; and six grandchildren, Jep Hamilton, Case Hamilton, Hadlee Hamilton, Wyatt Hamilton, Addilyn Hamilton and Skylar Hamilton.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 200 Central Ave. in Bay. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. with Brother Danny Taylor and Gary Smith officiating.
Burial will follow in Pine Log Cemetery at Brookland.
Pallbearers will be Tony Davis, Hunter Brandon, Shawn Brandon, Bruce Spencer, Paul Harrison and Eugene Adams.
Honorary pallbearers will include J.R. Reese, Michael Jackson, Jerry Holt, Allen Linton, Mark Harrison, Craig Spencer, Mark Cullum and David Adams.
Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 190, Bay 72411.
In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, face masks or other facial covering are optional and social distancing will be required.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
