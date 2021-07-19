POCAHONTAS — Allen McClish, 91, passed away at his home Saturday, July 17, 2021.
He was born in Lake City where he was a star athlete in basketball and baseball. He served in the Army during the Korean War, missing a chance to play ball for the Chicago Cubs.
Mr. McClish was a 65-plus year member of the Masonic Lodge and worked many years in the building materials business before retiring. He was an avid golfer and fisherman.
Mr. McClish was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Dona Golightly McClish, and his loving wife of 63 years, Laura Jean Hoskins McClish
Survivors include daughters, Allecia (Tim) Tribble and Lana (Bill) Hilgeford; grandchildren, Robert (Courtney) Hilgeford, Dr. Jackson (Chelsea) Troxel and Laura (Josh) Elliott; three stepgrandchildren, Joshua, Cody and Andrew Tribble; and three great-grandchildren, Conrad Hilgeford and Nora and Olivia Elliott.
All services will be private and are under the direction of Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
