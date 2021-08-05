BALD KNOB — Alvie Ray Pate, 71, of Bald Knob died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Searcy.
He was born Oct. 18, 1949, in Searcy, a son of the late Thomas and Retha Sample Pate.
Alvie was a jack-of-all-trades throughout his life and was a master shade tree mechanic. He was the former maintenance supervisor for the Craighead Farmers Co-op, former owner/operator of Pate Trucking Co. and he and his wife owned and operated Alvie’s Pizza together for several years.
Alvie was a 1st degree Mason and was associated with the Cardinal Lodge 677 and was a longtime member of the Weiner Volunteer Fire Department.
He was a past deacon at Weiner Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Reba Pate; children, Mark Pate (Julie), Kelli McNeill (Mike) and Wendy Sitzer (Tyler); grandchildren, Jacob Corpier, Ian McNeill, Emily Pate, Sam Pate, Will Pate, Libby Pate, Krysti Sitzer and Shandi Sitzer; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nola McBride.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Olen Pate, and a sister, Violet Altom.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. today in Union Grove Cemetery at Pleasant Plains with Brother Rick Green officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
Online tributes: www.powellfuneralhome.net
