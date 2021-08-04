WYNNE — Amos Brawner Jr., 78, of Wynne died Friday, July 30, 2021, in Jonesboro at St. Bernards Medical Center.
Amos was born in Wynne on Jan. 16, 1943, to the late Amos Brawner Sr. and Ellen Dunn Brawner.
Amos started early learning the meaning of working in the family business, Brawner Packing Company, during and after his high school years.
He went to work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the Mississippi River. He worked long days for the Corps, which kept him from his family and children growing up, so he decided to come home.
After coming home, he went to work for Halstead Industries until he retired.
His passion in life was cooking especially barbecue. He loved to feed people and you never left his house hungry.
He also loved to travel to Mexico and fell in love with the culture, people and food on his first trip. The next trip was already in the planning before he and Vicki left to come home.
Amos was a member of Wynne Baptist Church, the NRA and proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was a 32nd degree Mason for 56 years, a member of the Rensellear Vann Lodge 494 and a 55-year member of the Scottish Rite.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Vicki Urfer Brawner; daughter, Beth Brawner Lee and husband Allen of Wynne; son, Amos “Bert” Brawner of Mountain Home; brother, Dunn Brawner and wife Connie, grandchildren, Zachary Lee and Amos “Jude” Brawner, and nephews, Robert Brawner and wife Leann and Kurt Brawner and wife Liz, all of Wynne; and one great-niece and two great-nephews.
He is also survived by his very special aunt, his “Auntie” Onalee Brawner and his loyal fur baby that he liked more than anyone, Jaycee Brawner.
The Brawner family would like to give thanks specifically to Dr. Ladd Scriber, nurses, Angie and Katrina, and the staff at St. Bernards Urology for their wonderful care.
Memorials may be made in memory of Amos to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later time. Kernodle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
2 Corinthians 7:14 and John 14:6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.