JONESBORO — James Andrew Ashlock, 88, known as “Andy,” of Jonesboro passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
He had endured a long illness especially in 2021. Andy was born Feb. 15, 1933, in Tyronza.
Andy studied at a business college in Jonesboro after high school and took an electrical engineering course as well. He was an excellent carpenter and could build a house from the ground up or repair older homes.
He was tested at General Motors and General Electric and found competent in all the positions in the factory.
He was a businessman and owned a grocery store in Jonesboro and later in Bay.
He loved God, the Bible and the church. He served as a deacon and elder in four congregations in Flint, Mich., and in Arkansas.
He memorized large portions of scripture including all of the Book of James in the New Testament.
Andy had a wide interest in many things and loved music and was proud of his collection of country music songs he had loved all his life.
He spoke of love for God, love of family and love of America as the great loves of his life. He was a faithful member of County Line Church of Christ in Jonesboro.
Andy served in the United States Army and became a staff sergeant with orders to lead his men in battle in Korea. Andy was willing and able to serve and answer his nation’s call to duty.
However, just before their departure, the orders were rescinded as an armistice agreement was signed on July 27, 1953.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Frank and Jessie Ashlock, eight brothers and sisters, a beloved wife of 57 years, Lowanda June, and a daughter, Amy Lou Geddie.
He is survived by a brother, David Ashlock of Jonesboro; a son, Allen (Mary) Ashlock of Jonesboro; a daughter, Patti Ashlock of Jackson, Tenn.; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ.
The family thanks Mary Ashlock, a devoted daughter-in-law for her loving care through the years, Morningside Assisted Living in Jonesboro, Woodbriar Nursing Home in Harrisburg and the faithful medical staff of the NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital group in Jonesboro.
“We thank everyone for every act of kindness, love and prayers these last years.”
A graveside funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. today, Sept. 2. It will be held in Nettleton Cemetery in Jonesboro. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. today at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home.
For lasting memorials, the family would be honored by your gift in his name to any worthy charity.
The family requests everyone to wear masks.
