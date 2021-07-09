JONESBORO — Andrew Reagan Green, 29, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, in a motor vehicle accident in Jonesboro.
Andrew was born in Greenville, Miss., on Nov. 25, 1991. He grew up in Duck Hill, Miss.
He attended Kirk Academy and graduated from Grenada (Miss.) High School in 2010. He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout in Troop 4018 in Grenada.
He played soccer for Grenada High School and played saxophone in the marching band. He was a member of the indoor percussion team. He played drums and was active in the youth ministry at Duck Hill Baptist Church.
Andrew attended The University of Southern Mississippi and was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. He attended Holmes Community College in Grenada where he completed the EMT program in 2013 and the Paramedic program in 2015.
Throughout his career in EMS, he worked for MedStat, Pafford, UMMC-Grenada, and Medic One. Since 2018, he had worked at BPL Plasma in Jonesboro.
Andrew was passionate about many things – family, friends, Ultimate Frisbee, fishing, music, reading, rescuing opossums, cooking, feeding people – but he was most passionate about helping others.
He could always see the good in others, even when they could not see it themselves.
To honor Andrew’s memory, his loved ones request that you spend time with your family, show love to your friends, and be the light to help bring someone out of their darkness.
Funeral services were held Thursday at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada.
He is survived by his parents, Allen and Sharon Green of Duck Hill; his sister, Lola Green of Grenada; his betrothed, Noel Miller of Jonesboro; maternal grandmother, Dianne Bloomquist (Carl) of Grandbury, Texas; aunts, Nancy Jane Tilghman (George) of Grenada, Barbara Newman (John) of Wylie, Texas, and Peri Hoffman (Lewis) of Norman, Okla.; and uncles, Steve Green (Trudy) of Grenada and Scott Foster (Nurlana) of Dardanelle.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Nancy Green of Grenada; maternal grandfather, Walter Foster of Belzoni, Miss.; and uncles, Joey Green and Harry Green of Grenada.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, 662-307-2694.
Online condolences: www.mckibbenandguinn.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.