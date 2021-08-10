BONO — Angela Renee Gilmer, 50, of Bono passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at her home.
She was born July 31, 1971, in Jonesboro to Gene and Carolyn Jeanette Brown Jones.
Angie worked for WATCO as a truck dispatcher and was of the Baptist belief. She loved riding motorcycles, collecting Christmas ornaments, shooting guns and New Orleans Saints football.
Angie was preceded in death by her mother, her husband, James B. Gilmer, and her grandparents.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of Angie include her sons, Timothy Alan (Ashley) Jones and James Michael Cole; her father; grandchildren, Carter Alan Jones, Amelia Faith Jones and Westley Keith Cole; a brother, Barry Gene Jones; two sisters, Tammy Jeanette (Joesph) Rolfe and Beverly Ann Jones; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and three fur babies, Jax, Tooie and Paris.
Chapel services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro with Jim Pagan officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Curtis, Stephen Foster, Gary Galli, Ryan Foster, Blake Jones and Cody Hogue.
Casey Hogue and Curt Hogue will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Masks are required for the visitation and service.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
