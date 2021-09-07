MANILA — Angela Marie “Angie” Jackson, 38, of Manila, passed from this life Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Great River Medical Center in Blytheville.
Born in Jonesboro, she was the daughter of the late Juan Rosales and had been a longtime resident of Jonesboro before making her home in Walnut Ridge, then Manila in 2017.
Angie was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children. Her hobbies were watching television, dancing and working puzzle books.
She was a Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church in Manila.
Survivors include her husband, Scott Jackson of Anneville; a son, Xavier Jackson of Anneville; a daughter, Ariyauna Rosales of Pocahontas; her mother, Sherry Woodall Vandiver of Manila; a brother, Johnathan Rosales of Kennett, Mo.; and a sister, Maria Shanks and her husband Bryan of Judsonia.
She also leaves a stepson, Dakota Jackson of Anneville and three stepdaughters, Chaylee Jackson, Natalie Jackson and Jasmine Jackson, all of Anneville.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. today, Sept. 8, at Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Manila with the Rev. Chris Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Manila Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors from noon today until service time.
Online registry: www.howardfuneralservice.com
