JONESBORO — Anita Louise Blais Adams, 65, of Jonesboro, formerly of Rumford, R.I., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her home.
She was born Jan. 3, 1956, in Attleboro, Mass., to the late Bernard and Louise Blais. Anita worked many years as a music teacher and paralegal.
Most recently before retiring, she was the music director for Asbury Methodist Church in Warwick, R.I.
After retirement, Anita moved to Jonesboro to be closer to her daughter. She became a member of First United Methodist Church and its choir.
Anita was a gifted piano player. She enjoyed gardening and was a Master Gardener in Craighead County through a program with the University of Arkansas.
Most of all, Anita loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her stepfather, George Chaput.
Survivors include her dearly beloved husband, Raymond J. Adams of the home; daughter, Elizabeth (Caleb) Greenway of Jonesboro; two grandchildren, Silas and Willow Greenway, both of Jonesboro; three sisters, Denise (George) Robillard, Celeste (Jeffrey Bodenstab) Blais and Louise (Ronald) Robillard, all of Rhode Island; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. John Miles officiating. Burial will be private.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to the American Brain Tumor Association, www.abta.org.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
