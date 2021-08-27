PARAGOULD — Ann Gay Watson Black, 74, of Paragould passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Ann was born Aug. 22, 1947, in Burton, Texas, to Fisher and Mary Louise Swartz Watson.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Black of the home; daughters, Rhea Black Middleton (Mark) of Little Rock and Dawn Hook of Atlanta, Ga.; and two grandchildren, Lindsey and Lauren Middleton.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dane Womack officiating.
To leave a lasting memorial, please consider First United Methodist Church, Arkansas Methodist Medical Center or the Greene County Fine Arts Council.
Online condolences: www.heathfuneralhome.com
